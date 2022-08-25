 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zota Health Car Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore, down 12.72% Y-o-Y

Aug 25, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore in June 2022 down 12.72% from Rs. 33.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 124.32% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 down 63.2% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2021.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 265.85 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.

Zota Health Care
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.19 31.34 33.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.19 31.34 33.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 6.36 4.59 5.69
Purchase of Traded Goods 13.35 16.29 14.25
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.03 1.94 2.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.76 2.71 2.64
Depreciation 1.91 1.58 0.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.32 5.74 3.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 -1.52 4.26
Other Income 0.47 0.81 0.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.00 -0.71 4.57
Interest 0.38 0.29 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.38 -0.99 4.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.38 -0.99 4.56
Tax 0.44 0.02 1.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.82 -1.01 3.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.82 -1.01 3.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.82 -1.01 3.37
Equity Share Capital 25.16 25.16 24.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.40 1.37
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.40 1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.33 -0.40 1.37
Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.40 1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

