Zota Health Car Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore, down 12.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore in June 2022 down 12.72% from Rs. 33.44 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 124.32% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 down 63.2% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2021.

Zota Health Car shares closed at 265.85 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.