Zota Health Car Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore, down 12.72% Y-o-Y
August 25, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.19 crore in June 2022 down 12.72% from Rs. 33.44 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.82 crore in June 2022 down 124.32% from Rs. 3.37 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.91 crore in June 2022 down 63.2% from Rs. 5.19 crore in June 2021.
Zota Health Car shares closed at 265.85 on August 24, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.71% returns over the last 6 months and -17.77% over the last 12 months.
|Zota Health Care
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.19
|31.34
|33.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.19
|31.34
|33.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.36
|4.59
|5.69
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|13.35
|16.29
|14.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.03
|1.94
|2.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.76
|2.71
|2.64
|Depreciation
|1.91
|1.58
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.32
|5.74
|3.92
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.47
|-1.52
|4.26
|Other Income
|0.47
|0.81
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.71
|4.57
|Interest
|0.38
|0.29
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.99
|4.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.38
|-0.99
|4.56
|Tax
|0.44
|0.02
|1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.82
|-1.01
|3.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.82
|-1.01
|3.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.82
|-1.01
|3.37
|Equity Share Capital
|25.16
|25.16
|24.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.40
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.40
|1.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.33
|-0.40
|1.37
|Diluted EPS
|-0.33
|-0.40
|1.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited