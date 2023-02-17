Zota Health Car Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore in December 2022 up 12.7% from Rs. 31.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 196.55% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 87.99% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.