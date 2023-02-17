Zota Health Car Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:
Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore in December 2022 up 12.7% from Rs. 31.02 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 196.55% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 87.99% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
Zota Health Car shares closed at 299.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.88% returns over the last 6 months and -20.05% over the last 12 months.
|Zota Health Care
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|34.97
|38.95
|31.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|34.97
|38.95
|31.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.24
|5.61
|3.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|27.21
|18.42
|18.79
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-8.02
|-0.56
|-4.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.88
|2.77
|2.56
|Depreciation
|3.30
|2.87
|0.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.62
|7.87
|4.99
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.28
|1.97
|4.21
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.84
|0.34
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.66
|2.81
|4.55
|Interest
|0.71
|0.66
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.37
|2.15
|4.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.37
|2.15
|4.53
|Tax
|-0.14
|1.24
|1.19
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.23
|0.91
|3.34
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.23
|0.91
|3.34
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.23
|0.91
|3.34
|Equity Share Capital
|25.16
|25.16
|25.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.36
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.36
|1.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.28
|0.36
|1.33
|Diluted EPS
|-1.28
|0.36
|1.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited