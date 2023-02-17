 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zota Health Car Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:

Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore in December 2022 up 12.7% from Rs. 31.02 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 196.55% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 87.99% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

Zota Health Care
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 34.97 38.95 31.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 34.97 38.95 31.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.24 5.61 3.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 27.21 18.42 18.79
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -8.02 -0.56 -4.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.88 2.77 2.56
Depreciation 3.30 2.87 0.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.62 7.87 4.99
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.28 1.97 4.21
Other Income 0.62 0.84 0.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.66 2.81 4.55
Interest 0.71 0.66 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.37 2.15 4.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.37 2.15 4.53
Tax -0.14 1.24 1.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.23 0.91 3.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.23 0.91 3.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.23 0.91 3.34
Equity Share Capital 25.16 25.16 25.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.28 0.36 1.33
Diluted EPS -1.28 0.36 1.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.28 0.36 1.33
Diluted EPS -1.28 0.36 1.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited