English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zota Health Car Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore, up 12.7% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:16 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zota Health Care are:

    Net Sales at Rs 34.97 crore in December 2022 up 12.7% from Rs. 31.02 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.23 crore in December 2022 down 196.55% from Rs. 3.34 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.64 crore in December 2022 down 87.99% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.

    Zota Health Car shares closed at 299.20 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 8.88% returns over the last 6 months and -20.05% over the last 12 months.

    Zota Health Care
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations34.9738.9531.02
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations34.9738.9531.02
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.245.613.75
    Purchase of Traded Goods27.2118.4218.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-8.02-0.56-4.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.882.772.56
    Depreciation3.302.870.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.627.874.99
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.281.974.21
    Other Income0.620.840.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.662.814.55
    Interest0.710.660.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.372.154.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.372.154.53
    Tax-0.141.241.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.230.913.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.230.913.34
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.230.913.34
    Equity Share Capital25.1625.1625.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.280.361.33
    Diluted EPS-1.280.361.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.280.361.33
    Diluted EPS-1.280.361.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Zota Health Car #Zota Health Care
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am