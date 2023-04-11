 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato's adjusted EBITDA gets backing from Jefferies despite investors' discontent

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:06 AM IST

Jefferies India has stated that the food tech platform Zomato's adjusted EBITDA makes sense despite being questioned by some investors.

Zomato

Jefferies explains that over 85 percent of Zomato's ESOP cost is due to a one-time grant given to the founder-CEO before the IPO, which is expected to decrease in the future. New grants are decreasing rapidly, and the existing pool is sufficient for years. Zomato's adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of EBITDA, minus rentals paid, and plus share-based compensation expenses.

In January 2023, Zomato's business, excluding quick commerce, achieved positive adjusted EBITDA despite a slowdown in the food delivery sector. The company's Q3 adjusted EBITDA for its food delivery business increased tenfold, while its B2B supplies platform Hyperpure burned Rs 53 crore during the October-December quarter.

