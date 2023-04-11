Zomato's adjusted EBITDA gets backing from Jefferies despite investors' discontent

Zomato

Jefferies India has stated that the food tech platform Zomato's adjusted EBITDA makes sense despite being questioned by some investors.

Jefferies explains that over 85 percent of Zomato's ESOP cost is due to a one-time grant given to the founder-CEO before the IPO, which is expected to decrease in the future. New grants are decreasing rapidly, and the existing pool is sufficient for years. Zomato's adjusted EBITDA is defined as the sum of EBITDA, minus rentals paid, and plus share-based compensation expenses.

In January 2023, Zomato's business, excluding quick commerce, achieved positive adjusted EBITDA despite a slowdown in the food delivery sector. The company's Q3 adjusted EBITDA for its food delivery business increased tenfold, while its B2B supplies platform Hyperpure burned Rs 53 crore during the October-December quarter.

Jefferies has rated Zomato's stock as a 'buy' with a target price of Rs 100 a share, as it expects the company's delivery revenue to grow at a CAGR of 25 percent between FY22 and FY26, and the unit economics to improve with scale.

In the bull case scenario, Jefferies expects Zomato's target price to reach Rs 150 a share, up 188 percent from its current market price, as the delivery revenue is expected to post a CAGR of 30 percent from FY22 to FY26, and the unit economics are expected to improve.

Jefferies values Zomato's delivery business at an exit multiple of 1.5 times the gross margin (GM) for FY25E and the quick commerce business at an exit multiple of 0.5 times the gross merchandise value (GMV) for FY25E in its base case, while in the bull case scenario, Jefferies values Zomato's delivery business at an exit multiple of 2.2x FY25E GM and quick commerce at 1x FY25 GMV, to arrive at a price target of Rs 150.