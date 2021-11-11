Zomato Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 897.10 crore, up 138.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 897.10 crore in September 2021 up 138.59% from Rs. 376.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 414.20 crore in September 2021 down 33.53% from Rs. 310.20 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 326.20 crore in September 2021 down 274.08% from Rs. 87.20 crore in September 2020.

Zomato shares closed at 135.75 on November 10, 2021 (BSE)