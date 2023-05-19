Zomato Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,206.80 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,206.80 crore in March 2023 up 18.92% from Rs. 1,014.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.70 crore in March 2023 up 161.87% from Rs. 293.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.10 crore in March 2023 up 180.85% from Rs. 257.40 crore in March 2022.

Zomato EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

Zomato shares closed at 63.45 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.78% returns over the last 6 months and 20.97% over the last 12 months.