    Zomato Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,206.80 crore, up 18.92% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:50 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,206.80 crore in March 2023 up 18.92% from Rs. 1,014.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 181.70 crore in March 2023 up 161.87% from Rs. 293.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 208.10 crore in March 2023 up 180.85% from Rs. 257.40 crore in March 2022.

    Zomato EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.38 in March 2022.

    Zomato shares closed at 63.45 on May 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given -0.78% returns over the last 6 months and 20.97% over the last 12 months.

    Zomato
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,206.801,191.201,014.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,206.801,191.201,014.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.500.20--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.20-0.10--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost215.70284.00378.20
    Depreciation21.8040.0034.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses250.40293.20272.90
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses736.30732.70768.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-17.70-158.80-438.50
    Other Income204.00225.10147.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax186.3066.30-291.50
    Interest4.604.501.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax181.7061.80-292.90
    Exceptional Items-----0.60
    P/L Before Tax181.7061.80-293.50
    Tax--0.200.20
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities181.7061.60-293.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period181.7061.60-293.70
    Equity Share Capital836.40835.80764.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.07-0.38
    Diluted EPS0.200.07-0.38
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.220.07-0.38
    Diluted EPS0.200.07-0.38
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

