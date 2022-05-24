 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,014.80 crore, up 71.45% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 12:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,014.80 crore in March 2022 up 71.45% from Rs. 591.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 293.70 crore in March 2022 down 170.69% from Rs. 108.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 257.40 crore in March 2022 down 317.18% from Rs. 61.70 crore in March 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 57.05 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)

Zomato
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,014.80 941.20 591.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,014.80 941.20 591.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 378.20 372.30 164.60
Depreciation 34.10 34.00 30.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 272.90 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 768.10 1,003.60 549.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -438.50 -468.70 -152.90
Other Income 147.00 145.10 60.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -291.50 -323.60 -92.10
Interest 1.40 1.10 3.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -292.90 -324.70 -95.30
Exceptional Items -0.60 225.40 -13.20
P/L Before Tax -293.50 -99.30 -108.50
Tax 0.20 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -293.70 -99.30 -108.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -293.70 -99.30 -108.50
Equity Share Capital 764.29 763.80 0.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.13 -0.18
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.13 -0.18
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.38 -0.13 -3,500.00
Diluted EPS -0.38 -0.13 -0.18
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 12:00 pm
