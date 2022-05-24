Zomato Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,014.80 crore, up 71.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,014.80 crore in March 2022 up 71.45% from Rs. 591.90 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 293.70 crore in March 2022 down 170.69% from Rs. 108.50 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 257.40 crore in March 2022 down 317.18% from Rs. 61.70 crore in March 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 57.05 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)