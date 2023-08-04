Zomato Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,420.00 crore, up 25.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,420.00 crore in June 2023 up 25.5% from Rs. 1,131.50 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 276.00 crore in June 2023 up 299.86% from Rs. 138.10 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 299.00 crore in June 2023 up 408.57% from Rs. 96.90 crore in June 2022.

Zomato EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.18 in June 2022.

Zomato shares closed at 86.55 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 77.54% returns over the last 6 months and 56.09% over the last 12 months.