Zomato Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.50 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.50 crore in June 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 757.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.10 crore in June 2022 up 52.51% from Rs. 290.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 96.90 crore in June 2022 up 62.25% from Rs. 256.70 crore in June 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 46.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Zomato
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,131.50 1,014.80 757.90
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,131.50 1,014.80 757.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 319.40 378.20 350.30
Depreciation 37.60 34.10 31.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 1,081.80 272.90 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- 768.10 734.70
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -307.30 -438.50 -359.00
Other Income 172.80 147.00 70.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -134.50 -291.50 -288.60
Interest 3.60 1.40 1.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -138.10 -292.90 -290.40
Exceptional Items -- -0.60 -0.40
P/L Before Tax -138.10 -293.50 -290.80
Tax -- 0.20 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -138.10 -293.70 -290.80
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -138.10 -293.70 -290.80
Equity Share Capital 765.20 764.29 638.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.38 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.38 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 -0.38 -0.46
Diluted EPS -0.18 -0.38 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

