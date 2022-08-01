Zomato Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.50 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,131.50 crore in June 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 757.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.10 crore in June 2022 up 52.51% from Rs. 290.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 96.90 crore in June 2022 up 62.25% from Rs. 256.70 crore in June 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 46.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)