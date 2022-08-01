Zomato Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,131.50 crore, up 49.29% Y-o-Y
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zomato are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,131.50 crore in June 2022 up 49.29% from Rs. 757.90 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 138.10 crore in June 2022 up 52.51% from Rs. 290.80 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 96.90 crore in June 2022 up 62.25% from Rs. 256.70 crore in June 2021.
Zomato shares closed at 46.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)
|Zomato
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,131.50
|1,014.80
|757.90
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,131.50
|1,014.80
|757.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|319.40
|378.20
|350.30
|Depreciation
|37.60
|34.10
|31.90
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|1,081.80
|272.90
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|768.10
|734.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-307.30
|-438.50
|-359.00
|Other Income
|172.80
|147.00
|70.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-134.50
|-291.50
|-288.60
|Interest
|3.60
|1.40
|1.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-138.10
|-292.90
|-290.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.60
|-0.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-138.10
|-293.50
|-290.80
|Tax
|--
|0.20
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-138.10
|-293.70
|-290.80
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-138.10
|-293.70
|-290.80
|Equity Share Capital
|765.20
|764.29
|638.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.38
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.38
|-0.46
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|-0.38
|-0.46
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|-0.38
|-0.46
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
