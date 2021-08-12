Zomato Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 757.90 crore, up 245.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 757.90 crore in June 2021 up 245.92% from Rs. 219.10 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 290.80 crore in June 2021 down 269.5% from Rs. 78.70 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 256.70 crore in June 2021 down 633.43% from Rs. 35.00 crore in June 2020.

Zomato shares closed at 135.65 on August 11, 2021 (NSE)