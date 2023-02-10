 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.20 crore, up 26.56% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,191.20 crore in December 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 941.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.60 crore in December 2022 up 162.03% from Rs. 99.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.30 crore in December 2022 up 136.71% from Rs. 289.60 crore in December 2021.

Zomato
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,191.20 1,177.90 941.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,191.20 1,177.90 941.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.20 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.10 -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 284.00 297.40 372.30
Depreciation 40.00 40.90 34.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 293.20 272.70 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 732.70 748.50 1,003.60
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -158.80 -181.60 -468.70
Other Income 225.10 197.60 145.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.30 16.00 -323.60
Interest 4.50 4.20 1.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 61.80 11.80 -324.70
Exceptional Items -- -- 225.40
P/L Before Tax 61.80 11.80 -99.30
Tax 0.20 0.10 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 61.60 11.70 -99.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 61.60 11.70 -99.30
Equity Share Capital 835.80 833.70 763.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.01 -0.13
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.01 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.07 0.01 -0.13
Diluted EPS 0.07 0.01 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited