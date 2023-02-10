Zomato Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.20 crore, up 26.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,191.20 crore in December 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 941.20 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.60 crore in December 2022 up 162.03% from Rs. 99.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.30 crore in December 2022 up 136.71% from Rs. 289.60 crore in December 2021.