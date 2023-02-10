English
    Zomato Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,191.20 crore, up 26.56% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,191.20 crore in December 2022 up 26.56% from Rs. 941.20 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 61.60 crore in December 2022 up 162.03% from Rs. 99.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.30 crore in December 2022 up 136.71% from Rs. 289.60 crore in December 2021.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,191.201,177.90941.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,191.201,177.90941.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.20----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.10----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost284.00297.40372.30
    Depreciation40.0040.9034.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses293.20272.70--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses732.70748.501,003.60
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-158.80-181.60-468.70
    Other Income225.10197.60145.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.3016.00-323.60
    Interest4.504.201.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax61.8011.80-324.70
    Exceptional Items----225.40
    P/L Before Tax61.8011.80-99.30
    Tax0.200.10--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities61.6011.70-99.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period61.6011.70-99.30
    Equity Share Capital835.80833.70763.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.01-0.13
    Diluted EPS0.070.01-0.13
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.01-0.13
    Diluted EPS0.070.01-0.13
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
