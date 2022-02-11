Zomato Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 941.20 crore, up 78.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 941.20 crore in December 2021 up 78.63% from Rs. 526.89 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 99.30 crore in December 2021 up 74.45% from Rs. 388.61 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 289.60 crore in December 2021 down 1463.71% from Rs. 18.52 crore in December 2020.

Zomato shares closed at 94.45 on February 10, 2022 (NSE)