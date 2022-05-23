Zomato Q4 Results | Net loss widens to Rs 359 crore, revenue comes in at Rs 1,211.8 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Food aggregator Zomato on May 23 reported a net loss of Rs 359 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021-22. The company's revenue, during the same period, climbed to Rs 1,211.8 crore.

The net loss has nearly tripled as compared to the year-ago period, when it stood at Rs 134.2 crore. The revenue, however, has grown by 75 percent as against Rs 692.4 crore recorded in Q4 FY21.

Zomato reported an EBITDA loss of Rs 449.7 crore in Q4 FY22, as compared to a loss of Rs 153.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The average monthly transacting customers, however, rose to to "an all time high of 15.7 million" last quarter, growing from 15.3 million in the previous quarter.

"Likewise, average monthly active restaurant partners and delivery partners were at all time highs as well," Zomato's Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes