Zomato Q3 results | Firm reports consolidated loss of Rs 63 crore, revenue jumps 83%

Zomato on February 10 posted a consolidated loss of Rs 63.2 crore for the quarter ended December (Q3FY22). The company had reported a loss of Rs 352.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from the operations came in at Rs 1,112 crore, up 82.7 percent against Rs 609.4 crore logged in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The restaurant aggregator and food delivery company further said that its Gross Order Value (GOV) grew by 84.5 percent YoY and 1.7 percent QoQ to Rs 55 billion ($733 million) in Q3FY22.

"The number of orders grew 93 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ. Average order value (AOV, which includes customer delivery charges) shrunk by ~3% QoQ, mostly on account of a reduction in customer delivery charges," the company said in its earnings release.

Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced to Rs 2.7 billion ($36 million) in Q3 FY22 as compared to Rs 3.1 billion ($41 million) in the previous quarter, Zomato said.

Zomato, in a press release attached with the regulatory filing, said it is "currently well capitalized with ~$1.7 billion cash on our balance sheet". The company does not envisage raising cash in the foreseeable future, it noted.

With the capital in hand, Zomato said it plans to focus on two key areas of investment - core food businesses and quick commerce.

The company, in a press release attached with its regulatory filing, said it made cash investments worth around $225 million in the past year across three companies - Blinkit (erstwhile Grofers), Shiprocket and Magicpin. The investment were made with the objective of building out quick ecommerce in India, it said.

Shares of Zomato ended 0.32 percent higher at Rs 94.5 on the BSE.