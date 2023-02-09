 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato Q3 loss widens to Rs 347 crore, revenue jumps 75% YoY

Moneycontrol News
Feb 09, 2023 / 10:57 PM IST

Its revenue from operations zoomed 75 percent to Rs 1,948 crore from Rs 1,112 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing.

Zomato's consolidated net loss for Q3FY23 widened to Rs 347 crore against Rs 63 crore registered in the same quarter last year, the online food delivery platform announced on February 9. For Q2FY23, net loss was at Rs 251 crore.

The Gurugram-headquartered company's revenue from operations zoomed 75 percent to Rs 1,948 crore year-on-year (YoY) as against Rs 1,112 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue improved by 17 percent as against Rs 1,661 crore reported for Q2FY23, Zomato said in an exchange filing.

Adjusted EBITDA loss increased to Rs 265 crore in the December quarter as compared to Rs 192 crore in the quarter ended in September 2022. Adjusted EBITDA loss stood at Rs 272 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

