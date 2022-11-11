Zomato Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,661.30 crore, up 62.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,661.30 crore in September 2022 up 62.2% from Rs. 1,024.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 250.80 crore in September 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 429.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.90 crore in September 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 399.00 crore in September 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 63.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.93% returns over the last 6 months and -53.00% over the last 12 months.