Zomato Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,661.30 crore, up 62.2% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,661.30 crore in September 2022 up 62.2% from Rs. 1,024.20 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 250.80 crore in September 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 429.60 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.90 crore in September 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 399.00 crore in September 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 63.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.93% returns over the last 6 months and -53.00% over the last 12 months.

Zomato
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,661.30 1,413.90 1,024.20
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,661.30 1,413.90 1,024.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 347.00 261.00 117.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -34.70 -7.20 -6.80
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 381.30 348.90 424.10
Depreciation 106.70 41.60 38.40
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 299.70 277.60 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 979.40 840.90 1,025.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -418.10 -348.90 -574.20
Other Income 169.50 168.10 136.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -248.60 -180.80 -437.40
Interest 11.90 4.90 3.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -260.50 -185.70 -440.50
Exceptional Items -- -- 5.40
P/L Before Tax -260.50 -185.70 -435.10
Tax -9.70 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -250.80 -185.70 -435.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -250.80 -185.70 -435.10
Minority Interest -- 0.30 5.30
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -0.30 0.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -250.80 -185.70 -429.60
Equity Share Capital 833.70 765.20 756.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.24 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.24 -0.59
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.31 -0.24 -0.59
Diluted EPS -0.31 -0.24 -0.59
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results #Zomato
first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am
