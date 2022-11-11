Zomato Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,661.30 crore, up 62.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,661.30 crore in September 2022 up 62.2% from Rs. 1,024.20 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 250.80 crore in September 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 429.60 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.90 crore in September 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 399.00 crore in September 2021.
Zomato shares closed at 63.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.93% returns over the last 6 months and -53.00% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zomato
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,661.30
|1,413.90
|1,024.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,661.30
|1,413.90
|1,024.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|347.00
|261.00
|117.20
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-34.70
|-7.20
|-6.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|381.30
|348.90
|424.10
|Depreciation
|106.70
|41.60
|38.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|299.70
|277.60
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|979.40
|840.90
|1,025.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-418.10
|-348.90
|-574.20
|Other Income
|169.50
|168.10
|136.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-248.60
|-180.80
|-437.40
|Interest
|11.90
|4.90
|3.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-260.50
|-185.70
|-440.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|5.40
|P/L Before Tax
|-260.50
|-185.70
|-435.10
|Tax
|-9.70
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-250.80
|-185.70
|-435.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-250.80
|-185.70
|-435.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.30
|5.30
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-0.30
|0.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-250.80
|-185.70
|-429.60
|Equity Share Capital
|833.70
|765.20
|756.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.24
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.24
|-0.59
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.31
|-0.24
|-0.59
|Diluted EPS
|-0.31
|-0.24
|-0.59
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited