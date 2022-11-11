English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia Today at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zomato Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,661.30 crore, up 62.2% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:26 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,661.30 crore in September 2022 up 62.2% from Rs. 1,024.20 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 250.80 crore in September 2022 up 41.62% from Rs. 429.60 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 141.90 crore in September 2022 up 64.44% from Rs. 399.00 crore in September 2021.

    Zomato shares closed at 63.95 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 21.93% returns over the last 6 months and -53.00% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Zomato
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,661.301,413.901,024.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,661.301,413.901,024.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods347.00261.00117.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-34.70-7.20-6.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost381.30348.90424.10
    Depreciation106.7041.6038.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses299.70277.60--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses979.40840.901,025.50
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-418.10-348.90-574.20
    Other Income169.50168.10136.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-248.60-180.80-437.40
    Interest11.904.903.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-260.50-185.70-440.50
    Exceptional Items----5.40
    P/L Before Tax-260.50-185.70-435.10
    Tax-9.70----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-250.80-185.70-435.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-250.80-185.70-435.10
    Minority Interest--0.305.30
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.300.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-250.80-185.70-429.60
    Equity Share Capital833.70765.20756.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.24-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.24-0.59
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.31-0.24-0.59
    Diluted EPS-0.31-0.24-0.59
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results #Zomato
    first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:15 am