Zomato Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,024.20 crore, up 140.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,024.20 crore in September 2021 up 140.42% from Rs. 426.00 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 429.60 crore in September 2021 down 87.11% from Rs. 229.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 399.00 crore in September 2021 down 294.66% from Rs. 101.10 crore in September 2020.

Zomato shares closed at 135.75 on November 10, 2021 (BSE)