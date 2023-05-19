English
    Zomato Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,056.00 crore, up 69.66% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 07:29 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,056.00 crore in March 2023 up 69.66% from Rs. 1,211.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 188.20 crore in March 2023 up 47.68% from Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.90 crore in March 2023 up 82.38% from Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2022.

    Zomato shares closed at 63.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 14.72% over the last 12 months.

    Zomato
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,056.001,948.201,211.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,056.001,948.201,211.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods437.50392.70193.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.60-2.70-7.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost339.80395.00406.80
    Depreciation133.80154.8037.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses302.20347.90269.10
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,200.301,181.50799.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-359.20-521.00-487.40
    Other Income170.50173.40138.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-188.70-347.60-349.20
    Interest15.8016.102.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-204.50-363.70-351.70
    Exceptional Items0.10---7.90
    P/L Before Tax-204.40-363.70-359.60
    Tax-16.80-17.100.30
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-187.60-346.60-359.90
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-187.60-346.60-359.90
    Minority Interest-0.60----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates----0.20
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-188.20-346.60-359.70
    Equity Share Capital836.40835.80764.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.42-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.42-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.23-0.42-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.23-0.42-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 19, 2023