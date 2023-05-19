Zomato Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,056.00 crore, up 69.66% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:
Net Sales at Rs 2,056.00 crore in March 2023 up 69.66% from Rs. 1,211.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 188.20 crore in March 2023 up 47.68% from Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.90 crore in March 2023 up 82.38% from Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2022.
Zomato shares closed at 63.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 14.72% over the last 12 months.
|Zomato
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2,056.00
|1,948.20
|1,211.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2,056.00
|1,948.20
|1,211.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|437.50
|392.70
|193.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.60
|-2.70
|-7.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|339.80
|395.00
|406.80
|Depreciation
|133.80
|154.80
|37.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|302.20
|347.90
|269.10
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,200.30
|1,181.50
|799.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-359.20
|-521.00
|-487.40
|Other Income
|170.50
|173.40
|138.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-188.70
|-347.60
|-349.20
|Interest
|15.80
|16.10
|2.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-204.50
|-363.70
|-351.70
|Exceptional Items
|0.10
|--
|-7.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-204.40
|-363.70
|-359.60
|Tax
|-16.80
|-17.10
|0.30
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-187.60
|-346.60
|-359.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-187.60
|-346.60
|-359.90
|Minority Interest
|-0.60
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|0.20
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-188.20
|-346.60
|-359.70
|Equity Share Capital
|836.40
|835.80
|764.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.42
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.42
|-0.47
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.23
|-0.42
|-0.47
|Diluted EPS
|-0.23
|-0.42
|-0.47
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited