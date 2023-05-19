Zomato Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,056.00 crore, up 69.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,056.00 crore in March 2023 up 69.66% from Rs. 1,211.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 188.20 crore in March 2023 up 47.68% from Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 54.90 crore in March 2023 up 82.38% from Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2022.

Zomato shares closed at 63.50 on May 18, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.24% returns over the last 6 months and 14.72% over the last 12 months.