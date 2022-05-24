Zomato Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.80 crore, up 75.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.80 crore in March 2022 up 75.01% from Rs. 692.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2022 down 175% from Rs. 130.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2022 down 227.55% from Rs. 95.10 crore in March 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 57.05 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)