 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Zomato Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.80 crore, up 75.01% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,211.80 crore in March 2022 up 75.01% from Rs. 692.40 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2022 down 175% from Rs. 130.80 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2022 down 227.55% from Rs. 95.10 crore in March 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 57.05 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)

Zomato
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,211.80 1,112.00 692.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,211.80 1,112.00 692.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 193.90 166.60 75.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.70 -13.00 -3.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 406.80 411.50 191.70
Depreciation 37.70 38.70 34.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 269.10 -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 799.40 1,035.70 581.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -487.40 -527.50 -188.10
Other Income 138.20 147.70 58.40
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -349.20 -379.80 -129.70
Interest 2.50 3.10 4.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -351.70 -382.90 -134.20
Exceptional Items -7.90 315.80 --
P/L Before Tax -359.60 -67.10 -134.20
Tax 0.30 -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -359.90 -67.10 -134.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -359.90 -67.10 -134.20
Minority Interest -- 4.00 3.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.20 -0.10 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -359.70 -63.20 -130.80
Equity Share Capital 764.29 763.80 0.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.08 -0.21
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.08 -0.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.47 -0.08 -4,329.03
Diluted EPS -0.47 -0.08 -0.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results #Zomato
first published: May 24, 2022 11:13 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.