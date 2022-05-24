Zomato Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,211.80 crore, up 75.01% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 11:18 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,211.80 crore in March 2022 up 75.01% from Rs. 692.40 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 359.70 crore in March 2022 down 175% from Rs. 130.80 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 311.50 crore in March 2022 down 227.55% from Rs. 95.10 crore in March 2021.
Zomato shares closed at 57.05 on May 23, 2022 (NSE)
|Zomato
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,211.80
|1,112.00
|692.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,211.80
|1,112.00
|692.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|193.90
|166.60
|75.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.70
|-13.00
|-3.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|406.80
|411.50
|191.70
|Depreciation
|37.70
|38.70
|34.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|269.10
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|799.40
|1,035.70
|581.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-487.40
|-527.50
|-188.10
|Other Income
|138.20
|147.70
|58.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-349.20
|-379.80
|-129.70
|Interest
|2.50
|3.10
|4.50
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-351.70
|-382.90
|-134.20
|Exceptional Items
|-7.90
|315.80
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-359.60
|-67.10
|-134.20
|Tax
|0.30
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-359.90
|-67.10
|-134.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-359.90
|-67.10
|-134.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|4.00
|3.40
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.20
|-0.10
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-359.70
|-63.20
|-130.80
|Equity Share Capital
|764.29
|763.80
|0.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.08
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.08
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.47
|-0.08
|-4,329.03
|Diluted EPS
|-0.47
|-0.08
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
