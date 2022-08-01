 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,413.90 crore, up 67.44% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,413.90 crore in June 2022 up 67.44% from Rs. 844.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 185.70 crore in June 2022 up 47.87% from Rs. 356.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 139.20 crore in June 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 304.30 crore in June 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 46.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Zomato
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,413.90 1,211.80 844.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,413.90 1,211.80 844.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 261.00 193.90 74.70
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.20 -7.70 -0.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 348.90 406.80 390.70
Depreciation 41.60 37.70 35.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 277.60 269.10 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 840.90 799.40 755.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -348.90 -487.40 -412.00
Other Income 168.10 138.20 72.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -180.80 -349.20 -339.80
Interest 4.90 2.50 3.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -185.70 -351.70 -343.10
Exceptional Items -- -7.90 -15.90
P/L Before Tax -185.70 -359.60 -359.00
Tax -- 0.30 1.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -185.70 -359.90 -360.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -185.70 -359.90 -360.70
Minority Interest 0.30 -- 4.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.30 0.20 --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -185.70 -359.70 -356.20
Equity Share Capital 765.20 764.29 638.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.47 -0.56
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.47 -0.56
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.24 -0.47 -0.57
Diluted EPS -0.24 -0.47 -0.56
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
