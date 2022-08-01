Zomato Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,413.90 crore, up 67.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,413.90 crore in June 2022 up 67.44% from Rs. 844.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 185.70 crore in June 2022 up 47.87% from Rs. 356.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 139.20 crore in June 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 304.30 crore in June 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 46.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)