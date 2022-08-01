Zomato Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,413.90 crore, up 67.44% Y-o-Y
August 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,413.90 crore in June 2022 up 67.44% from Rs. 844.40 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 185.70 crore in June 2022 up 47.87% from Rs. 356.20 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 139.20 crore in June 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 304.30 crore in June 2021.
Zomato shares closed at 46.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)
|Zomato
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,413.90
|1,211.80
|844.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,413.90
|1,211.80
|844.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|261.00
|193.90
|74.70
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-7.20
|-7.70
|-0.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|348.90
|406.80
|390.70
|Depreciation
|41.60
|37.70
|35.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|277.60
|269.10
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|840.90
|799.40
|755.80
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-348.90
|-487.40
|-412.00
|Other Income
|168.10
|138.20
|72.20
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-180.80
|-349.20
|-339.80
|Interest
|4.90
|2.50
|3.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-185.70
|-351.70
|-343.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-7.90
|-15.90
|P/L Before Tax
|-185.70
|-359.60
|-359.00
|Tax
|--
|0.30
|1.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-185.70
|-359.90
|-360.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-185.70
|-359.90
|-360.70
|Minority Interest
|0.30
|--
|4.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.30
|0.20
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-185.70
|-359.70
|-356.20
|Equity Share Capital
|765.20
|764.29
|638.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.47
|-0.56
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.47
|-0.56
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.24
|-0.47
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-0.24
|-0.47
|-0.56
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited