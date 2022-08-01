English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zomato Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,413.90 crore, up 67.44% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,413.90 crore in June 2022 up 67.44% from Rs. 844.40 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 185.70 crore in June 2022 up 47.87% from Rs. 356.20 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 139.20 crore in June 2022 up 54.26% from Rs. 304.30 crore in June 2021.

    Zomato shares closed at 46.80 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

    Close
    Zomato
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,413.901,211.80844.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,413.901,211.80844.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods261.00193.9074.70
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.20-7.70-0.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost348.90406.80390.70
    Depreciation41.6037.7035.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses277.60269.10--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses840.90799.40755.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-348.90-487.40-412.00
    Other Income168.10138.2072.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-180.80-349.20-339.80
    Interest4.902.503.30
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-185.70-351.70-343.10
    Exceptional Items---7.90-15.90
    P/L Before Tax-185.70-359.60-359.00
    Tax--0.301.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-185.70-359.90-360.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-185.70-359.90-360.70
    Minority Interest0.30--4.50
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.300.20--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-185.70-359.70-356.20
    Equity Share Capital765.20764.29638.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.47-0.56
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.47-0.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.24-0.47-0.57
    Diluted EPS-0.24-0.47-0.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #online services #Results #Zomato
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.