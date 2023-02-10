 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,948.20 crore, up 75.2% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,948.20 crore in December 2022 up 75.2% from Rs. 1,112.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.60 crore in December 2022 down 448.42% from Rs. 63.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 192.80 crore in December 2022 up 43.48% from Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2021.

Zomato
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,948.20 1,661.30 1,112.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,948.20 1,661.30 1,112.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 392.70 347.00 166.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.70 -34.70 -13.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 395.00 381.30 411.50
Depreciation 154.80 106.70 38.70
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 347.90 299.70 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1,181.50 979.40 1,035.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -521.00 -418.10 -527.50
Other Income 173.40 169.50 147.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -347.60 -248.60 -379.80
Interest 16.10 11.90 3.10
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -363.70 -260.50 -382.90
Exceptional Items -- -- 315.80
P/L Before Tax -363.70 -260.50 -67.10
Tax -17.10 -9.70 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -346.60 -250.80 -67.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -346.60 -250.80 -67.10
Minority Interest -- -- 4.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -0.10
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -346.60 -250.80 -63.20
Equity Share Capital 835.80 833.70 763.80
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 -0.31 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.42 -0.31 -0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.42 -0.31 -0.08
Diluted EPS -0.42 -0.31 -0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
