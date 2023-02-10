Zomato Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,948.20 crore, up 75.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,948.20 crore in December 2022 up 75.2% from Rs. 1,112.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.60 crore in December 2022 down 448.42% from Rs. 63.20 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 192.80 crore in December 2022 up 43.48% from Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2021.

Zomato shares closed at 54.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -41.85% over the last 12 months.