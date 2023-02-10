Zomato Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,948.20 crore, up 75.2% Y-o-Y
February 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:
Net Sales at Rs 1,948.20 crore in December 2022 up 75.2% from Rs. 1,112.00 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.60 crore in December 2022 down 448.42% from Rs. 63.20 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 192.80 crore in December 2022 up 43.48% from Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2021.
Zomato shares closed at 54.40 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.89% returns over the last 6 months and -41.85% over the last 12 months.
|Zomato
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,948.20
|1,661.30
|1,112.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,948.20
|1,661.30
|1,112.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|392.70
|347.00
|166.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.70
|-34.70
|-13.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|395.00
|381.30
|411.50
|Depreciation
|154.80
|106.70
|38.70
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|347.90
|299.70
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,181.50
|979.40
|1,035.70
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-521.00
|-418.10
|-527.50
|Other Income
|173.40
|169.50
|147.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-347.60
|-248.60
|-379.80
|Interest
|16.10
|11.90
|3.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-363.70
|-260.50
|-382.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|315.80
|P/L Before Tax
|-363.70
|-260.50
|-67.10
|Tax
|-17.10
|-9.70
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-346.60
|-250.80
|-67.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-346.60
|-250.80
|-67.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|4.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|-0.10
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-346.60
|-250.80
|-63.20
|Equity Share Capital
|835.80
|833.70
|763.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.31
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.31
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.42
|-0.31
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.42
|-0.31
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited