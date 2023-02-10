English
    Zomato Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,948.20 crore, up 75.2% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zomato are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,948.20 crore in December 2022 up 75.2% from Rs. 1,112.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 346.60 crore in December 2022 down 448.42% from Rs. 63.20 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 192.80 crore in December 2022 up 43.48% from Rs. 341.10 crore in December 2021.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,948.201,661.301,112.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,948.201,661.301,112.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods392.70347.00166.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.70-34.70-13.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost395.00381.30411.50
    Depreciation154.80106.7038.70
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses347.90299.70--
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1,181.50979.401,035.70
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-521.00-418.10-527.50
    Other Income173.40169.50147.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-347.60-248.60-379.80
    Interest16.1011.903.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-363.70-260.50-382.90
    Exceptional Items----315.80
    P/L Before Tax-363.70-260.50-67.10
    Tax-17.10-9.70--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-346.60-250.80-67.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-346.60-250.80-67.10
    Minority Interest----4.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-----0.10
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-346.60-250.80-63.20
    Equity Share Capital835.80833.70763.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-0.31-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.42-0.31-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.42-0.31-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.42-0.31-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited