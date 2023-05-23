Zodiac Ventures Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore, up 231.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 231.22% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2023 up 216.68% from Rs. 0.70 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2023 up 270.77% from Rs. 0.65 crore in March 2022.

Zodiac Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.52 in March 2022.

Zodiac Ventures shares closed at 22.73 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given -40.42% returns over the last 6 months and -2.66% over the last 12 months.