Zodiac Ventures Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore, up 30% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.26 crore in December 2021 up 30% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2021 down 7.89% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 5.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020.

Zodiac Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2020.

Zodiac Ventures shares closed at 33.65 on February 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 15.64% returns over the last 6 months and 634.72% over the last 12 months.