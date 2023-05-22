Zodiac Ventures Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore, up 29405.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore in March 2023 up 29405.88% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 up 808.34% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2023 up 150.21% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.

Zodiac Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

Zodiac Ventures shares closed at 22.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.58% returns over the last 6 months and -17.14% over the last 12 months.