    Zodiac Ventures Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore, up 29405.88% Y-o-Y

    May 22, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Zodiac Ventures are:

    Net Sales at Rs 98.84 crore in March 2023 up 29405.88% from Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.84 crore in March 2023 up 808.34% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2023 up 150.21% from Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022.

    Zodiac Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.54 in March 2022.

    Zodiac Ventures shares closed at 22.00 on May 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -44.58% returns over the last 6 months and -17.14% over the last 12 months.

    Zodiac Ventures
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations98.840.050.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations98.840.050.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks90.70-2.73-3.24
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.050.470.75
    Depreciation0.060.060.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.250.510.54
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.791.742.22
    Other Income0.080.160.08
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.871.902.31
    Interest1.651.691.97
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.220.210.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.220.210.33
    Tax1.000.050.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.220.160.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.220.160.16
    Minority Interest-1.38--0.05
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.840.160.20
    Equity Share Capital3.733.733.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.041.54
    Diluted EPS0.490.041.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.490.041.54
    Diluted EPS0.490.041.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 22, 2023 09:52 am