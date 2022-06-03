Zodiac Ventures Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore, down 97.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.34 crore in March 2022 down 97.26% from Rs. 12.21 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022 up 5001.45% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2022 up 104.31% from Rs. 1.16 crore in March 2021.

Zodiac Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2021.

Zodiac Ventures shares closed at 22.60 on June 02, 2022 (BSE)