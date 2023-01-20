Zodiac Ventures Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore, down 80.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 80.77% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2022 up 10.42% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2022 up 28.1% from Rs. 1.53 crore in December 2021.

Zodiac Ventures EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.04 in December 2021.

Zodiac Ventures shares closed at 42.00 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 71.43% returns over the last 6 months and 11.70% over the last 12 months.