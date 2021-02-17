Zodiac Ventures Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2020 up 362.4% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2020 up 35.04% from Rs. 1.17 crore in December 2019.

Zodiac Ventures EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.02 in December 2019.

Zodiac Ventures shares closed at 4.44 on February 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given -41.50% returns over the last 6 months