Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.59% Y-o-Y

Oct 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 99.59% from Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 207.41% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.02 12.96 5.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.02 12.96 5.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.03 0.41 0.03
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.25 6.82 3.15
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.25 4.69 2.56
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.07 0.10 0.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 0.87 0.06
Other Income 0.11 0.07 0.06
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 0.93 0.12
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.03 0.93 0.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.03 0.93 0.12
Tax 0.06 0.24 0.03
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.10 0.70 0.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.10 0.70 0.09
Equity Share Capital 5.18 5.18 5.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 1.35 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.18 1.35 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.18 1.35 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.18 1.35 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

