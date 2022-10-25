Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 99.59% from Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 207.41% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)