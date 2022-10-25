Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 99.59% Y-o-Y
October 25, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in September 2022 down 99.59% from Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2022 down 207.41% from Rs. 0.09 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in September 2022 down 125% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2021.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)
|Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.02
|12.96
|5.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.02
|12.96
|5.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.03
|0.41
|0.03
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|6.82
|3.15
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.25
|4.69
|2.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.07
|0.10
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|0.87
|0.06
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.07
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.93
|0.12
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.03
|0.93
|0.12
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.03
|0.93
|0.12
|Tax
|0.06
|0.24
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|0.70
|0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|0.70
|0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|5.18
|5.18
|5.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|1.35
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|1.35
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|1.35
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|1.35
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited