Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, up 61.8% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in September 2018 up 61.8% from Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2018 up 37.26% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2018 up 118.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2017.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2017.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 40.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -6.06% over the last 12 months.
|
|Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.83
|4.18
|2.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.83
|4.18
|2.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.71
|0.46
|0.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.02
|3.27
|1.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.74
|-0.15
|0.41
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.04
|0.04
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.43
|0.37
|0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.18
|0.16
|Other Income
|0.97
|0.32
|0.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.32
|0.50
|0.60
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.32
|0.50
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.32
|0.50
|0.60
|Tax
|0.53
|0.09
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.80
|0.41
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.80
|0.41
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|5.18
|5.18
|5.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|0.78
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|0.78
|1.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.54
|0.78
|1.12
|Diluted EPS
|1.54
|0.78
|1.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited