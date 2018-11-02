Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore, up 61.8% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.83 crore in September 2018 up 61.8% from Rs. 2.98 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.80 crore in September 2018 up 37.26% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.33 crore in September 2018 up 118.03% from Rs. 0.61 crore in September 2017.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.54 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.12 in September 2017.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 40.30 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -24.32% returns over the last 6 months and -6.06% over the last 12 months.