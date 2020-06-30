Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore in March 2020 up 1.4% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 93.37% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 90.57% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2019.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 25.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.44% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.
|Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.06
|1.79
|4.00
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.06
|1.79
|4.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.63
|0.26
|1.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|2.98
|2.37
|3.67
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.27
|-1.06
|-0.88
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.08
|0.07
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.19
|0.09
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.04
|-0.06
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.16
|0.58
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.21
|0.52
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.04
|0.21
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.04
|0.21
|0.52
|Tax
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.04
|0.15
|0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.04
|0.15
|0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|5.18
|5.18
|5.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.29
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.29
|1.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.07
|0.29
|1.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.07
|0.29
|1.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 10:15 am