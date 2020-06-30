Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore, up 1.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.06 crore in March 2020 up 1.4% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2020 down 93.37% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 90.57% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2019.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.11 in March 2019.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 25.50 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -20.44% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.