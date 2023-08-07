Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore, down 54.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore in June 2023 down 54.24% from Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 27.21% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2022.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)