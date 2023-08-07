English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore, down 54.24% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore in June 2023 down 54.24% from Rs. 12.96 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 up 27.21% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2023 up 7.53% from Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022.

    Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.71 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.35 in June 2022.

    Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)

    Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.931.0912.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.931.0912.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.000.160.41
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.814.136.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-3.444.69
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.080.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.610.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.450.87
    Other Income1.200.450.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.000.000.93
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.000.000.93
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.000.000.93
    Tax0.12-0.100.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.890.110.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.890.110.70
    Equity Share Capital5.185.185.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.710.211.35
    Diluted EPS1.710.211.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.710.211.35
    Diluted EPS1.710.211.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Diamond Cutting & Jewellery & Precious Metals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Zodiac JRD-MKJ
    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:11 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!