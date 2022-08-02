Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.96 crore, up 4792.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.96 crore in June 2022 up 4792.94% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 up 940% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022 up 1062.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)