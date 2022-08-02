Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.96 crore, up 4792.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:
Net Sales at Rs 12.96 crore in June 2022 up 4792.94% from Rs. 0.26 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022 up 940% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.93 crore in June 2022 up 1062.5% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2021.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 1.35 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in June 2021.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)
|
|Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|12.96
|12.15
|0.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|12.96
|12.15
|0.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.41
|0.11
|-0.02
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.82
|5.27
|0.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.69
|5.87
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.08
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.15
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.87
|0.67
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.10
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.93
|0.77
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.93
|0.77
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.93
|0.77
|0.07
|Tax
|0.24
|0.30
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.70
|0.47
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.70
|0.47
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|5.18
|5.18
|5.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.35
|0.91
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.35
|0.91
|0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.35
|0.91
|0.14
|Diluted EPS
|1.35
|0.91
|0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited