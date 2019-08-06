Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore, down 25.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.09 crore in June 2019 down 25.98% from Rs. 4.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2019 down 63.9% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2019 down 56.86% from Rs. 0.51 crore in June 2018.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.78 in June 2018.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 25.95 on August 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.62% returns over the last 6 months and -36.71% over the last 12 months.