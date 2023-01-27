 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 65.77% Y-o-Y

Jan 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 65.77% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 393.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.03 0.02 0.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.03 0.02 0.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 0.03 0.01
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.72 0.25 1.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.82 -0.25 -0.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.07 0.06 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.10 0.07 0.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.04 -0.14 -0.01
Other Income 0.24 0.11 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.20 -0.03 0.07
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.20 -0.03 0.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.20 -0.03 0.07
Tax -0.08 0.06 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 -0.10 0.06
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 -0.10 0.06
Equity Share Capital 5.18 5.18 5.18
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 -0.18 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.53 -0.18 0.11
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.53 -0.18 0.11
Diluted EPS 0.53 -0.18 0.11
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited