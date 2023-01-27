Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 65.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 65.77% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 393.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.