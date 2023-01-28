English
    Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 65.77% Y-o-Y

    January 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 65.77% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 393.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.

    Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.030.020.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.030.020.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.030.01
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.720.251.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.82-0.25-0.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.100.070.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.04-0.14-0.01
    Other Income0.240.110.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.20-0.030.07
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.20-0.030.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.20-0.030.07
    Tax-0.080.060.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.28-0.100.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.28-0.100.06
    Equity Share Capital5.185.185.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-0.180.11
    Diluted EPS0.53-0.180.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.53-0.180.11
    Diluted EPS0.53-0.180.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
