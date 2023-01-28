Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore, up 65.77% Y-o-Y
January 28, 2023 / 12:00 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Zodiac-JRD-MKJ are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.03 crore in December 2022 up 65.77% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 up 393.04% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2022 up 150% from Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.53 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.
Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)
|Zodiac-JRD-MKJ
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.03
|0.02
|0.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.03
|0.02
|0.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|0.03
|0.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.72
|0.25
|1.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.82
|-0.25
|-0.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.06
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.10
|0.07
|0.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.14
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.24
|0.11
|0.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.20
|-0.03
|0.07
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.20
|-0.03
|0.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.20
|-0.03
|0.07
|Tax
|-0.08
|0.06
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|-0.10
|0.06
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|-0.10
|0.06
|Equity Share Capital
|5.18
|5.18
|5.18
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|-0.18
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|-0.18
|0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.53
|-0.18
|0.11
|Diluted EPS
|0.53
|-0.18
|0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited