Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 79.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 79.34% from Rs. 2.99 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2021 down 58.05% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.08 crore in December 2021 down 75.76% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2020.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 31.95 on September 20, 2021 (NSE)