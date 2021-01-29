Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore, up 67.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.99 crore in December 2020 up 67.75% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2020 down 12.4% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2020 up 50% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.29 in December 2019.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 28.55 on January 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.39% returns over the last 6 months and -7.31% over the last 12 months.