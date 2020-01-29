Zodiac JRD-MKJ Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore, down 3.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.79 crore in December 2019 down 3.12% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2019 up 156.05% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019 up 159.46% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2018.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ EPS has increased to Rs. 0.29 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.53 in December 2018.

Zodiac JRD-MKJ shares closed at 30.80 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)