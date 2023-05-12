Zodiac Energy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.10 crore, up 10.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.10 crore in March 2023 up 10.44% from Rs. 56.23 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.61 crore in March 2023 down 15.08% from Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.76 crore in March 2023 down 5.76% from Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022.

Zodiac Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.30 in March 2022.

Zodiac Energy shares closed at 118.85 on May 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.98% returns over the last 6 months and 17.38% over the last 12 months.