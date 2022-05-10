Zodiac Energy Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.23 crore, up 35.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.23 crore in March 2022 up 35.07% from Rs. 41.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.90 crore in March 2022 down 34.27% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.99 crore in March 2022 down 4.32% from Rs. 4.17 crore in March 2021.

Zodiac Energy EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.30 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2021.

Zodiac Energy shares closed at 111.70 on May 09, 2022 (NSE)