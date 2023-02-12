Zodiac Energy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore, up 26.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.95 crore in December 2022 up 26.74% from Rs. 19.69 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.14 crore in December 2022 up 2.47% from Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2022 up 37.78% from Rs. 1.80 crore in December 2021.